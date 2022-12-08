REBusinessOnline

Subtext Begins Development of 536-Bed Student Housing Community at University of Wisconsin-Madison

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing, Wisconsin

VERVE Madison will rise 12 stories and feature fully furnished units.

MADISON, WIS. — Subtext has begun development of VERVE Madison, a 536-bed student housing community at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The project will rise 12 stories at 506 W. Johnson St. Completion is slated for fall 2024. In addition to fully furnished units, VERVE Madison will feature 19,000 square feet of amenity space with a rooftop pool, outdoor terrace, fitness center, coffee bar, study lounge, dog walk and pet spa. Stevens Construction Corp. is the general contractor and ESG is the architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  