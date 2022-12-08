Subtext Begins Development of 536-Bed Student Housing Community at University of Wisconsin-Madison

VERVE Madison will rise 12 stories and feature fully furnished units.

MADISON, WIS. — Subtext has begun development of VERVE Madison, a 536-bed student housing community at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The project will rise 12 stories at 506 W. Johnson St. Completion is slated for fall 2024. In addition to fully furnished units, VERVE Madison will feature 19,000 square feet of amenity space with a rooftop pool, outdoor terrace, fitness center, coffee bar, study lounge, dog walk and pet spa. Stevens Construction Corp. is the general contractor and ESG is the architect.