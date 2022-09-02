Subtext Breaks Ground on 15-Story Multifamily Property in Midtown Nashville

Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Subtext, a residential development firm, has broken ground on LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story apartment building located at 1904 Hayes St. in Nashville’s Midtown district. The property will comprise 307 apartments in a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Designed by Dynamik Design, LOCAL Midtown will feature 10,000 square feet of amenity space, including a coffee bar and micro-market on the first floor, music studio and recording booth on the fifth floor and several spaces on the sixth floor, such as a media lounge, speakeasy, collaboration spaces, gaming room, fitness center with coach-led classes, library and outdoor amenity deck with a swimming pool. The 15th floor will feature a sky lounge and deck with views of downtown Nashville. A five-level covered parking garage will also be available to residents. The general contractor, Brinkmann Constructors, expects to deliver LOCAL Midtown in 2024. Subtext and Brinkmann recently completed LOCAL Boise in Idaho. The new venture is the first Nashville project for both St. Louis-based firms.