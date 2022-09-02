REBusinessOnline

Subtext Breaks Ground on 15-Story Multifamily Property in Midtown Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

In addition to 307 apartments, LOCAL Midtown in Nashville will feature 10,000 square feet of amenity space, including a coffee bar and micro-market on the first floor, music studio and recording booth on the fifth floor and several spaces on the sixth floor, as well as a rooftop sky deck and lounge.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Subtext, a residential development firm, has broken ground on LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story apartment building located at 1904 Hayes St. in Nashville’s Midtown district. The property will comprise 307 apartments in a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Designed by Dynamik Design, LOCAL Midtown will feature 10,000 square feet of amenity space, including a coffee bar and micro-market on the first floor, music studio and recording booth on the fifth floor and several spaces on the sixth floor, such as a media lounge, speakeasy, collaboration spaces, gaming room, fitness center with coach-led classes, library and outdoor amenity deck with a swimming pool. The 15th floor will feature a sky lounge and deck with views of downtown Nashville. A five-level covered parking garage will also be available to residents. The general contractor, Brinkmann Constructors, expects to deliver LOCAL Midtown in 2024. Subtext and Brinkmann recently completed LOCAL Boise in Idaho. The new venture is the first Nashville project for both St. Louis-based firms.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  