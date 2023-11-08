Subtext Breaks Ground on 449-Bed Student Housing Community at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Subtext has broken ground on its second property at Purdue University in West Lafayette. Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor for the 449-bed, 245,700-square-foot student housing community. Completion is slated for August 2025. The development will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. All of the units will be fully furnished. Designed by ESG Architecture and Design, the project will feature more than 15,000 square feet of amenity spaces, including a coffee bar, clubroom, study rooms, fitness center, pet grooming area, pool, spa and dog run. This fall, total enrollment reached a record 52,211 students at Purdue.