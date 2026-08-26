Subtext Buys Site Near University of Kentucky, Plans 520-Bed Student Housing Project

LEXINGTON, KY. — Subtext has acquired a site located at 565 S. Limestone in Lexington for the development of EVER Lexington, a 520-bed student housing community serving students attending the University of Kentucky. The project is located within a qualified opportunity zone and is being developed in partnership with FrontRange Capital and Larson Capital Management.

Construction is set to begin imminently, with completion scheduled for summer 2028. The community will offer 149 units in one- through four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a two-story lobby, study mezzanine, fitness center, wellness suite, pool deck, fitness studio, cold room, sauna and an outdoor bar and lounge. The development team for the project includes Southern Building Group, KTGY, ESG, EA Partners, Schultz Burman Engineering and UMB.