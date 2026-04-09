Subtext, Clarion to Break Ground on 784-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Subtext is set to break ground on VERVE Lexington, a 784-bed student housing development located at 185 E. Maxwell St. near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. The community is being developed in partnership with Clarion Partners in a qualified opportunity zone and is scheduled for completion in summer 2028.

VERVE Lexington will span 460,136 square feet and offer 275 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities are set to include a ground floor coffee shop, dedicated study spaces, fitness and wellness spaces and a second-floor terrace with a pool and clubroom.

The development team included Southern Building Group, KTGY, EA Partners and Pacific Life Insurance Co.