Subtext Completes 751-Bed VERVE West Lafayette Student Housing Community Near Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Subtext has completed VERVE West Lafayette, a 751-bed student housing community located two blocks from Purdue University in West Lafayette. The project at 150 S. Chauncey Ave. rises seven stories with 235 units across studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. VERVE West Lafayette includes two restaurants and a high-end bodega fronting Chauncey Street. The property is fully preleased for the coming school year. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, study spaces, Zen courtyards, a pool, multipurpose lawn, dog park and year-round hut tub. The project team included WDG Architecture, interior designer Ankrom Moisan, Brinkmann Constructors and civil engineer TBIRD Design Services. PNC was the lender.