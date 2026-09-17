Thursday, September 17, 2026
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Verve-Tempe-AZ
VERVE Tempe offers shared amenities including a rooftop clubroom and pool near the Arizona State University campus. (Image courtesy of C+N Photography)
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Subtext Completes 769-Bed Student Housing Development Near Arizona State University

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Subtext has completed VERVE Tempe, a 769-bed student housing development located at 1047 S. Terrace Road near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. Subtext completed the 15-story community in partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners and TPG Real Estate Partners. Kennedy Wilson provided financing. The development team included ESG Architecture & Design and Brinkmann Constructors. 

VERVE Tempe spans 479,388 square feet and offers 240 units in studio through four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a rooftop pool and clubroom with a game lounge, photo booth and entertaining kitchen; hot tub and cold plunge; outdoor fire pits, a game lawn and grilling stations; two-story fitness center with smart workout equipment, indoor and outdoor fitness spaces, a dedicated yoga room and wellness suite with a meditation room and sauna; golf simulator; study lounge with private and group study spaces; a pet spa and dog run; lobby coffee bar; and 1,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

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