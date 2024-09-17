Tuesday, September 17, 2024
VERVE Madison features 536 beds across 142 units. (Image courtesy of VONDELINDE)
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyStudent HousingWisconsin

Subtext, Harrison Street Complete 12-Story Student Housing Development Near University of Wisconsin-Madison

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — Developer Subtext and Harrison Street have completed VERVE Madison, a 12-story student housing development located two blocks from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. ESG Architecture & Design served as the architect for the 536-bed, 142-unit community. The project team also included Stevens Construction Corp., civil engineer JSD Professional Services and landscape architect Damon Farber. Harrison Street served as the lead investor, while Old National Bank was the lender. The 278,143-square-foot property offers fully furnished one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units. The rooftop features a pool, hot tub, cabanas and gardens. Additional amenities include a multipurpose turf and game zone, fitness center with sauna, second-floor terrace courtyard and study areas. VERVE Madison is fully leased.

