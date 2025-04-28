Monday, April 28, 2025
VERVE Charlottesville will offer 1,332 beds for students attending the University of Virginia; the project is slated for completion in summer 2027.
Subtext, Kayne Anderson Break Ground on 463-Unit Student Housing Development Near University of Virginia

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — A joint venture between Subtext and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has broken ground on VERVE Charlottesville, a 1,332-bed student housing project located adjacent to the University of Virginia campus at 100 Stadium Road in Charlottesville. The 12-story community will span 729,262 square feet and offer 463 units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans.

Amenities will include a fireside lobby lounge, coffee café, two-story fitness and wellness center, multi-sport gaming lounge, F1 driving simulator, pool terrace, dog spa and pet park, makerspace, an outdoor fitness lawn and dedicated library and study spaces.

The joint venture will also contribute $6.8 million to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund as part of its development agreement with the City of Charlottesville. The development team for the project includes John Moriarty & Associates, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., ESG Architecture & Design, Wolf Ackerman Design, AJC Design Group, SK&A and Timmons Group.

VERVE Charlottesville is slated for completion in summer 2027.

