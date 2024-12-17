Tuesday, December 17, 2024
VERVE Charlottesville will offer 463 units and shared amenities including a fireside lobby lounge and two-story fitness center.
Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 1,332-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Virginia

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — A joint venture between Subtext and Kayne Anderson Real Estate is set to break ground on VERVE Charlottesville, a 1,332-bed development located at 100 Stadium Road near the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville. Spanning 729,262 square feet, the community will offer 463 units in studio through four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities will include a fireside lobby lounge, café, dedicated library, open and private study areas, a two-story fitness center, club room, maker space, multi-game simulator, pool terrace, dog spa and park and an outdoor fitness lawn.

The developer will also contribute $6.8 million to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund as part of project agreements. Groundbreaking is scheduled for this month with completion slated for summer 2027.

The development and financing team for the project includes Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., John Moriarty & Associates, ESG Architecture & Design, Wolf Ackerman Design, AJC Design Group, SK&A, Timmons Group and Williams Mullen as local counsel.

