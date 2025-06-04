Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 845-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — A joint venture between Subtext and Kayne Anderson is set to break ground on VERVE Fayetteville, an 845-bed student housing development located at 707 W. Treadwell St. near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The community will span 532,300 square feet and offer 272 units in one- through four-bedroom configurations.

The property will feature 33,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including open and private study areas; a coffee café; sports simulator; resort-style pool and hot tub; fire pits; and a fitness and wellness center with cardio equipment, weights, yoga rooms, private wellness rooms and a sauna.

The project is scheduled for completion in August 2027. The development team includes Kennedy Wilson, Brinkmann Constructors, Modus Studio and Vida Design. Additional contributors include AJC Design Group, Viewtech, McClelland Consulting Engineers and ENGR3. John Rowland and Steve Lane of Colliers | Arkansas served as the exclusive brokers on the sale of the VERVE Fayetteville development site.