Subtext and Nuveen expect to deliver VERVE Orlando in 2026.
Subtext, Nuveen to Develop 626-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Central Florida

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Subtext and Nuveen Real Estate have recently acquired a 3.1-acre lot at 3133 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando, less than a quarter-mile from the campus of University of Central Florida. The co-developers have begun site work for VERVE Orlando, a new 626-bed student housing development that will span nearly 450,000 square feet across 200 units.

The project will feature 32,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including open study spaces, private study rooms, a podcast/content creation studio, fitness center, wellness suite, gaming lounge, club room with indoor/outdoor bar and kitchen, beach resort-style pool courtyard and a dog run, as well as 573 parking spaces. Subtext and Nuveen expect to deliver VERVE Orlando in 2026.

