Thursday, August 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
EVER West Lafayette rises six stories with 143 units.
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

Subtext Opens 449-Bed Student Housing Community at Purdue University

by Kristin Harlow

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Subtext has opened EVER West Lafayette, a six-story, 449-bed student housing community located steps from Purdue University. The project at 147 W. Wood St. marks Subtext’s second development in West Lafayette and the first to launch under its new EVER brand. The 245,649-square-foot development includes 143 units ranging from studio to four-bedroom layouts, including three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a resort-style courtyard with a pool, hot tub and jumbotron, along with a fitness center, yoga studio, coffee bar, open study lounges, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and bike storage.

Subtext developed the project in partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate. First Mid Bank & Trust provided financing. ESG Architecture & Design served as architect and interior designer, and Brinkmann Constructors was the general contractor.

You may also like

Core Spaces, Capstone Communities to Break Ground on...

BWE Secures $43.4M Acquisition Loan for Villa Del...

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 553-Bed Student...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $24M Mezzanine Loan for...

KPR Centers Acquires 451,700 SF Shoppes at Knollwood...

JLL Brokers Sale of 403-Unit M2 at Millenia...

Jones Day Signs 382,019 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Lamar Johnson Collaborative Designs All-Electric Affordable Housing Development...

Greiner Construction Breaks Ground on 10,000 SF Lumber...