Subtext Opens 449-Bed Student Housing Community at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Subtext has opened EVER West Lafayette, a six-story, 449-bed student housing community located steps from Purdue University. The project at 147 W. Wood St. marks Subtext’s second development in West Lafayette and the first to launch under its new EVER brand. The 245,649-square-foot development includes 143 units ranging from studio to four-bedroom layouts, including three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a resort-style courtyard with a pool, hot tub and jumbotron, along with a fitness center, yoga studio, coffee bar, open study lounges, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and bike storage.

Subtext developed the project in partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate. First Mid Bank & Trust provided financing. ESG Architecture & Design served as architect and interior designer, and Brinkmann Constructors was the general contractor.