Thursday, September 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
VERVE Ann Arbor rises 12 stories with 217 units. (Image courtesy of Shelsi Lindquist)
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

Subtext Opens 741-Bed VERVE Ann Arbor Student Housing Community at University of Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Subtext has opened VERVE Ann Arbor, a 12-story, 741-bed student housing development near the University of Michigan. Located at 721 S. Forest St., the 328,264-square-foot project includes 217 units ranging from studios to six-bedroom layouts. The property also features a ground-level, full-service lobby coffee shop operated by local favorite, Misfit Society Coffee Club. Additional amenities include a rooftop with a pool deck, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, grilling stations, jumbotron and yard games. Residents have access to a penthouse clubroom, two-story fitness center, yoga studio, private conference rooms, a dog park, electric package locker, bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations.

Subtext developed the property in partnership with FrontRange Capital and Kayne Anderson Real Estate. A syndicate of lenders led by Webster Bank structured the financing. WDG Architecture led the design, and ESG Architecture & Design handled the interiors. Brinkmann Constructors was the general contractor.

You may also like

University of Chicago Expands Lease to 155,000 SF...

Continuum Development Buys Church Street Plaza Retail Complex...

JLL Arranges $21.1M Sale of Levee District Shopping...

Zenith IOS Completes 40,000 SF Cold Storage Build-to-Suit...

How to Design for Multifamily Growth in the...

StreetLights Residential Begins Construction on 635-Unit Multifamily Project...

Benchmark Houston Builders Breaks Ground on 30,000 SF...

Rivian Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for $5B Electric Vehicle...

Allen Morris Co. Delivers 22-Story Apartment Tower at...