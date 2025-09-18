Subtext Opens 741-Bed VERVE Ann Arbor Student Housing Community at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Subtext has opened VERVE Ann Arbor, a 12-story, 741-bed student housing development near the University of Michigan. Located at 721 S. Forest St., the 328,264-square-foot project includes 217 units ranging from studios to six-bedroom layouts. The property also features a ground-level, full-service lobby coffee shop operated by local favorite, Misfit Society Coffee Club. Additional amenities include a rooftop with a pool deck, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, grilling stations, jumbotron and yard games. Residents have access to a penthouse clubroom, two-story fitness center, yoga studio, private conference rooms, a dog park, electric package locker, bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations.

Subtext developed the property in partnership with FrontRange Capital and Kayne Anderson Real Estate. A syndicate of lenders led by Webster Bank structured the financing. WDG Architecture led the design, and ESG Architecture & Design handled the interiors. Brinkmann Constructors was the general contractor.