Subtext Plans 769-Bed VERVE Tempe Student Housing Project Near Arizona State University

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Subtext has announced plans for VERVE Tempe, a high-rise student housing community at 1011 E. Orange St. in Tempe. Slated for delivery in fall 2026, the 15-story property is within walking distance of the Arizona State University campus.

Totaling 479,388 square feet, VERVE Tempe will feature 240 units in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts, totaling 769 beds. VERVE Tempe will also offer 2,030 square feet of street-level retail space; a coffee bar with hot and nitro options; dedicated study space with booths, pods and collaboration rooms; a game room with simulators; rooftop pool deck; and a two-story fitness and wellness center with spa, sauna and yoga studio.

Project partners include ESG Architecture & Design as architect and interior designer and Brinkmann Constructors as general contractor. Kennedy Wilson is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development.