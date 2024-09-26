Subtext to Develop 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. — Subtext, in partnership with Larson Capital Management, has acquired nearly two acres at 6650 Delmar Blvd. in the St. Louis suburb of University City for the development of LOCAL on Delmar. The five-story, 259-unit apartment complex will be situated in the city’s Delmar Loop entertainment district just north of Washington University in St. Louis. Construction is slated for completion in summer 2026. LOCAL on Delmar will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, including townhomes. There will also be 399 parking spaces in an attached five-story garage and more than 7,000 square feet of shared amenity spaces, including a work-from-home hub, wellness suite, gym, yoga studio, pool terrace and clubroom. The project team includes ESG Architecture & Design, Brinkmann Constructors and Stock and Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. First Mid Bank & Trust is the lender.