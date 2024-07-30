Sudberry Properties Completes Second Phase of Otay River Business Park in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Sudberry Properties has completed Phase II at the 50-acre Otay River Business Park in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego.

The second phase consists of two manufacturing and warehouse buildings totaling 205,435 square feet. The 97,230-square-foot building is located at 2995 Faivre St., and the 108,205-square-foot building is located at 2855 Faivre St. The buildings offer 28- to 32-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level doors, 4,000 amps of 277/480-volt power and flexible spaces ranging from approximately 25,000 square feet to more than 108,000 square feet.

PGW Auto Glass, a supplier of auto glass and shop accessories with more than 120 distribution branches in the United States and Canada, has leased approximately 23,500 square feet of warehouse space at 1995 Faivre St.

The 137,500-square-foot Phase One is fully leased to variety of tenants, including Starbucks Coffee, SuperStar Car Wash, Jamba Juice, Menuderia Guadalajara, Knockaround Sunglasses, Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Sunbelt Rentals, Luv Sola wood flowers, Shore Total Office and Boochcraft hard kombucha.

The final phase of Otay River Business Park will include 108,700 square feet of manufacturing/warehouse space.

Michael Mossmer of Voit Real Estate Services is handling leasing for the buildings.

The project team includes San Diego-based TFW Construction, San Diego-based SCA Architecture, Carlsbad-based Lightfoot Planning Group, Irvine-based Ridge Landscape Architects and Escondido-based Southland Paving Inc.