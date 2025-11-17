Monday, November 17, 2025
Located in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood, The Brynn adds 200 apartments to Sudberry Properties’ Civita at Mission Valley, a 230-acre master-planned community.
Sudberry Properties Opens 200-Unit The Brynn Apartment Community in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Sudberry Properties has opened The Brynn, the fourth apartment community at its 230-acre Civita at Mission Valley in San Diego. Situated on 3.3 acres at 2525 Via Alta, the property features 200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 19 floor plan options, ranging in size from from 612 square feet to 1,455 square feet. Units feature private patios or balconies, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring in main areas, carpeting in bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens with LG Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a pool and spa area with barbecues, lounges and fire pits, an indoor/outdoor bar, a recreation center, courtyards and a fitness studio with cardio equipment and strength training options. Additionally, The Brynn is linked to Civita Park amenities via a short trail.

The project team includes Rockwood Construction, Architects Orange, RICK and Design Tec Inc. Sudberry Properties will provide property management services for The Brynn at Civita.

