Sudberry Properties Opens 260-Unit Hub at Scripps Ranch Mixed-Use Project in San Diego

Hub-Scripps-Ranch-San-Diego-CA

The Hub at Scripps Rancho in San Diego features 260 apartments and 10,700 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

SAN DIEGO — Sudberry Properties has opened The Hub at Scripps Ranch, a mixed-use redevelopment project located at 9840 Carroll Canyon Road in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. Construction is nearing completion and apartment residents are moving in.

Situated on 9.5 acres, The Hub at Scripps Ranch features 260 apartments and 10,700 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 614 square feet to 1,391 square feet, with rents starting at $2,600 per month.

Interior amenities include private patios or balconies, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring in main areas, carpeting in bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens with GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size washers/dryers.

The retail and restaurant space includes a 2,061-square-foot Starbucks Coffee, Pacific Dental Services and Big Cheech’s Chicken N’ Waffles and Sliders.

The development team includes MVE Architecture, Reylenn Construction Co., Pasco Laret Suiter & Associates, GroundLevel Landscape Architecture and Design Tec. Matt Mosser of Retail Insite is responsible for retail leasing, and Sudberry Properties will provide property management for The Hub.

