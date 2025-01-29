Sudberry Properties Opens 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Sudberry Properties has opened Luma at El Corazon, a 278-unit apartment community located at 3546 Village Commercial Drive in Oceanside’s El Corazon, a multi-phase development that is home to Frontwave Arena and approximately 400 acres of parks, open space and civic uses.

Luma at El Corazon consists of 23 three-story buildings with a mix of 113 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments. Ranging from 691 square feet to 1,440 square feet, each of the 11 floor plans includes an outdoor deck, balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a clubroom with a demonstration kitchen and adjoining covered patio, a conference room and an indoor/outdoor fitness center with cardio and weights, a pool and spa, a lounge area with ping-pong and facilities for outdoor dining and grilling. Additionally, the property offers an attached or detached garage for each unit, a package reception area, 24-hour emergency maintenance and electric vehicle chargers.

The development team included Bassenian Lagoni, Hunsake & Associates, Wermers Construction, Schmidt Design Group and Design Tec.