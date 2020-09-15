REBusinessOnline

Sudberry Properties Opens 434-Unit Purl at Civita Apartment Complex in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Purl at Civita in San Diego features 434 apartments, two saltwater pools and a Sky Terrace roof deck with outdoor media center and barbecues.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based Sudberry Properties has completed the development of Purl at Civita, the third apartment property within the sustainable, transit-oriented Civita community in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket. Located at 7901 Civita Blvd., the property features two mid-rise, podium-style buildings offering a total of 434 apartments and 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The 434-unit property features two saltwater pools with hot tubs; a day-spa area with adjoining sauna; a Sky Terrace roof deck with outdoor media center and barbecues; game room with golf simulator; club room with demonstration kitchen; karaoke stage; and a “makers studio” for do-it-yourself projects. Additionally, Purl offers co-working offices, conference rooms, secure parcel lockers, electric car charging stations and a smoke-free environment.

Apartments at Purl range from 530-square-foot junior, one-bedroom units to 1,347-square-foot three-bedroom layouts. Interior amenities include in-home washers/dryers, gourmet kitchens with farmhouse-style sinks, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring in the main areas, carpeting in all bedrooms and LED lighting. Monthly lease rates range from approximately $2,155 to $3,620 per month.

Purl is the third apartment community in Civita developed by Sudberry Propertires. All three — Circa 37, West Park and Purl — are situated in a campus setting and give residents access to the amenities at each property. In total, residents have access to four saltwater pools, two fitness centers, a fit lounge with arcade area, screening room, open billiard lounge, dog-washing area, bocce ball court and entertaining spaces.

The development team for Purl includes KTGY Architecture + Planning, Rick Engineering, Lifescapes International, Design Tec Interior Design and Solana Beach, Calif.-based ReyLenn Construction. Pacific Western Bank provided construction financing.

