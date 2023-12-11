Sudberry Properties Starts Construction of 200-Unit The Brynn Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Sudberry Properties has broken ground on The Brynn, its fourth apartment property in the 230-acre, master-planned Civita community in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood. Located on 3.3 acres at 2525 Via Alta, The Brynn is slated to open in 2025 and overlook the 14.3-acre Civita Park.

The five-story property will feature 200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 613 square feet to 1,448 square feet. Units will include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, carpeting, and kitchens with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Additionally, some layouts offer patios or decks.

Community amenities include a 360-space parking structure, clubroom, pool, spa, barbecues, lounges, firepits, TVs, an indoor/outdoor fitness area, shuffleboard, an indoor/outdoor bar, a pool table and lounge area with couches.

Residents at The Brynn will also have access to the recreational amenities at the three existing apartment neighborhoods in Civita – Circa 37, West Park and Purl.