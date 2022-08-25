REBusinessOnline

Sudberry Properties Starts Construction of 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon Apartments in Oceanside, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Luma-El-Corazon-Oceanside-CA

Located in Oceanside, Calif., Luma at El Corazon will feature 113 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments and 4,700 square feet of retail space.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Sudberry Properties has started construction of Luma at El Corazon, a mixed-use apartment community in Oceanside. Located at 3546 Village Commercial Drive, Luma is situated within El Corazon, a 465-acre multi-phase development on a former crystal silica mine.

Luma at El Corazon will feature 23 three-story residential buildings with a mix of 113 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments. Ranging in size from 691 square feet to 1,440 square feet, the units come in 11 floor plan configurations, all featuring an outdoor deck, balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities will include a furnished club room with demonstration kitchen and covered patio; conference room; indoor/outdoor fitness center; and a pool and spa area with lounges and barbecue facilities. Luma will also feature two 2,350-square-foot retail suites on either side of the main entrance.

The community will be built in phases, with the leasing center and first apartments slated to open in fall 2023. The development team includes Bassenian Lagonia, architect; Hunsaker & Associates, civil engineer; Wermers Construction, general contractor; Schmidt Design Group, landscape architect; and Design Tec, interior design.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  