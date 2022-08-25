Sudberry Properties Starts Construction of 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon Apartments in Oceanside, California

Located in Oceanside, Calif., Luma at El Corazon will feature 113 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments and 4,700 square feet of retail space.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Sudberry Properties has started construction of Luma at El Corazon, a mixed-use apartment community in Oceanside. Located at 3546 Village Commercial Drive, Luma is situated within El Corazon, a 465-acre multi-phase development on a former crystal silica mine.

Luma at El Corazon will feature 23 three-story residential buildings with a mix of 113 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments. Ranging in size from 691 square feet to 1,440 square feet, the units come in 11 floor plan configurations, all featuring an outdoor deck, balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities will include a furnished club room with demonstration kitchen and covered patio; conference room; indoor/outdoor fitness center; and a pool and spa area with lounges and barbecue facilities. Luma will also feature two 2,350-square-foot retail suites on either side of the main entrance.

The community will be built in phases, with the leasing center and first apartments slated to open in fall 2023. The development team includes Bassenian Lagonia, architect; Hunsaker & Associates, civil engineer; Wermers Construction, general contractor; Schmidt Design Group, landscape architect; and Design Tec, interior design.