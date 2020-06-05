REBusinessOnline

Sudberry Properties, Tharaldson Hospitality Open Hampton Inn & Suites in Imperial Beach, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Western

Hampton-Inn-Breakwater-Town-Center-Imperial-Beach-CA

Located at 771 Palm Ave. in Imperial Beach, Calif., Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at Breakwater Town Center features 100 guest rooms, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.

IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIF. — Sudberry Properties and Tharaldson Hospitality Management have opened Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at Breakwater Town Center in Imperial Beach.

Situated on 1.5 acres, the four-story, 62,000-square-foot property is the final phase of Breakwater Town Center, a public-private partnership by the city of Imperial Beach and Sudberry Properties. Located at 771 Palm Ave., the newly constructed hotel features 100 guest rooms, a fitness center, breakfast and lounge area, business center, outdoor swimming pool, free Wi-Fi and 100 parking spaces.

The hotel’s development team includes Joseph Wong of San Diego-based JWDA, Las Vegas-based Design Cell Architecture and Carlsbad, Calif.-based Watkins Landmark Construction. Heritage Inn of Imperial Beach LLC owns the hotel.

Sudberry and Tharaldson are serving as managing partners. Tharaldson Hospitality Management operates the hotel under a franchise agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

