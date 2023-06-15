Sudberry Starts Construction of Phase II of Otay River Business Park in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Sudberry has started construction on the second phase of Otay River Business Park in Chula Vista.

Phase II will include two manufacturing and warehouse buildings that will total 205,335 square feet. A 97,230-square-foot building and 108,205-square-foot building will be located at 2995 and 2855 Faivre Street, respectively.

Pre-leasing is underway with sizes ranging from 25,000 to 108,000 square feet.

Sudberry’s development team includes TFW Construction, SCA Architecture, Lightfoot Planning Group, Ridge Landscape Architects (RLA) and Southland Paving. Michael Mossmer of Voit Real Estate Services is providing brokerage services.