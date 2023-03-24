Friday, March 24, 2023
Suderman & Young Towing Signs 6,000 SF Office Lease in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Suderman & Young Towing Co., which provides towing and other ship assistances to a variety of vessels, has signed a 6,000-square-foot office lease at East River, a 150-acre mixed-use development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Griff Bandy of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant, which will relocate its headquarters to East River, in the lease negotiations. Brandi McDonald Sikes and Sobi Qazi with SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston represented the landlord, locally based developer Midway.

