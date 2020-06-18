REBusinessOnline

Sudler to Develop 172-Acre Fox Hill Business Park in Upstate South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — The Sudler Cos. will develop Fox Hill Business Park, which will span 172 acres at full buildout, in Fountain Inn. Sudler will break ground on the first spec property, a 206,410-square-foot building, this quarter. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights and trailer parking. The Chatham Township, N.J.-based developer expects to deliver the property in spring 2021. Fox Hill will be situated at 189 Milacron Drive, 19 miles southeast of downtown Greenville. Grice Hunt, Ford Borders and Clay Williams of NAI Earle Furman LLC will handle leasing and marketing efforts on behalf of the owner.

