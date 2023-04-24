Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 269-Unit Multifamily Project in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has broken ground on Imperial Oaks Square, a 269-unit multifamily project in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The site is located within Falls at Imperial Oaks, a 686-acre master-planned development by Holcomb Properties, and is adjacent to the 100-acre Lake Holcomb. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 496 to 1,594 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a dog park, business center and a catering kitchen. Preleasing will begin in July 2024.