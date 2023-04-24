Monday, April 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Imperial-Oaks-Square-Spring
In addition to the the 100-acre Lake Holcomb, Imperial Oaks Square in Spring will be situated adjacent to a recently opened YMCA and the future Grand Imperial Marketplace retail development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 269-Unit Multifamily Project in Spring, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has broken ground on Imperial Oaks Square, a 269-unit multifamily project in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The site is located within Falls at Imperial Oaks, a 686-acre master-planned development by Holcomb Properties, and is adjacent to the 100-acre Lake Holcomb. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 496 to 1,594 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a dog park, business center and a catering kitchen. Preleasing will begin in July 2024.

You may also like

Watermark Opens 231-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Georgetown,...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 108-Unit Multifamily Property Near...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 16,309 SF Industrial Lease...

Essence Empire Signs 11,841 SF Industrial Lease in...

Lendlease Breaks Ground on 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project...

Houlihan-Parnes Negotiates Sale of 50-Unit Apartment Complex in...

NEPCG Arranges $3.8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

LD&D to Develop $200M Mixed-Use Project in Tampa

Miami Jewish Health, McDowell Housing Break Ground on...