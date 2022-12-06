REBusinessOnline

Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 335-Unit Ivy Lofts Apartments in Metro Houston

Ivy Lofts in Pearland will include 10,707 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has broken ground on Ivy Lofts, a 335-unit apartment community that will be located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 480 to 1,280 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, multimedia center, catering kitchen and package lockers. Completion is slated for late 2023.

