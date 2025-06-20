Friday, June 20, 2025
Missouri-City-1
Known as Missouri City 1, Sueba USA's new multifamily project in Missouri City is part of a larger mixed-use development known as Fort Bend Town Center. NewQuest is the master developer of this project, which will include 250,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.
Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 346-Unit Multifamily Project in Missouri City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has broken ground on Missouri City 1, a 346-unit multifamily project located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. The project is part of Phase III of a larger development known as Fort Bend Town Center. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 496 to 2,088 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include multiple social areas, a coworking lounge with a conference center, a CrossFit-inspired fitness center, leisure and lap pools, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coffee bar and a pet park. Affiliates of Sueba USA are serving as both the project architect and general contractor. Completion is slated for next fall.

