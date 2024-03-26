Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 353-Unit Multifamily Project in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has broken ground on Boardwalk Square, a 353-unit multifamily project that will be located west of Houston in Katy. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 496 to 2,088 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, spa, outdoor lounge, coworking lounge, package lockers and a catering kitchen. Boardwalk Square represents the second phase of a larger Sueba development, the first phase of which totals 319 units and was completed in late 2021 and subsequently sold in spring 2022. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in fall 2025.