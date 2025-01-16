Thursday, January 16, 2025
Residents at Imperial Oaks Square in Spring have access to an array of outdoor amenities, including parks, dog parks, covered pavilions, and three miles of walking trails around Lake Holcomb.
Sueba USA Completes 269-Unit Imperial Oaks Square Apartments in Spring, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed Imperial Oaks Square, a 269-unit apartment community in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The site is located within Falls at Imperial Oaks, a 686-acre master-planned development by Holcomb Properties, and is adjacent to the 100-acre Lake Holcomb. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 496 to 1,594 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a dog park, business center and a catering kitchen. Rents start at approximately $1,200 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in spring 2023.

