Sueba USA Completes 269-Unit Imperial Oaks Square Apartments in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed Imperial Oaks Square, a 269-unit apartment community in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The site is located within Falls at Imperial Oaks, a 686-acre master-planned development by Holcomb Properties, and is adjacent to the 100-acre Lake Holcomb. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 496 to 1,594 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a dog park, business center and a catering kitchen. Rents start at approximately $1,200 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in spring 2023.