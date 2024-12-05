Sueba USA Completes 293-Unit San Paseo Apartments in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed San Paseo, a 293-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Located near the northeast corner of I-10 and the Grand Parkway, San Paseo consists of 273 apartments and 20 townhomes. Apartments come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 496 to 2,088 square feet, while the townhomes feature three different layouts and have an average size of about 2,450 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, coworking space and a coffee bar. Rents start at $1,170 per month for a studio apartment.