REBusinessOnline

Sueba USA Completes 319-Unit Boardwalk Lofts Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Boardwalk-Lofts-Katy

Boardwalk Lofts in Katy totals 319 units.

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed Boardwalk Lofts, a 319-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 480 to 2,087 square feet and feature tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and custom granite countertops. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, business center, catering kitchen, coffee bar and lounge areas. Rents start at approximately $1,200 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  