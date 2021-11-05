Sueba USA Completes 319-Unit Boardwalk Lofts Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Boardwalk Lofts in Katy totals 319 units.

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed Boardwalk Lofts, a 319-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 480 to 2,087 square feet and feature tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and custom granite countertops. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, business center, catering kitchen, coffee bar and lounge areas. Rents start at approximately $1,200 per month for a one-bedroom unit.