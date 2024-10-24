Thursday, October 24, 2024
Ivy-Lofts-Pearland
Residences at Ivy Lofts, a new apartment community in Pearland, are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers.
Sueba USA Completes 335-Unit Ivy Lofts Apartments in Pearland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed Ivy Lofts, a 335-unit apartment community in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 480 to 1,280 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, multimedia center, catering kitchen and package lockers, as well as 10,707 square feet of retail space. Rents start at $1,275 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in December 2022.

