Sueba USA Completes 353-Unit Apartment Community in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Local developer Sueba USA has completed Boardwalk Square, a 353-unit apartment community located west of Houston in Katy. The midrise building features 20 open-concept floor plans including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units range in size from 496 to 2,088 square feet and feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Amenities include a CrossFit-inspired athletic club, recovery room with dry sauna and cold plunge, pool with tanning ledges and poolside cabanas, pet spa, catering kitchen and a coffee bar. Rents start at $1,265 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in spring 2024.