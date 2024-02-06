Tuesday, February 6, 2024
In addition to physical amenities, San Palmas offers app-enabled access, automated package and cold storage lockers, complimentary covered parking for residents and door-to-door valet trash service.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Sueba USA Completes 370-Unit San Palmas Apartments in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Sueba USA has completed San Palmas, a 370-unit apartment community in West Houston. The four-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 480 to 2,196 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and nickel hardware. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a pickleball court, catering kitchen, coffee bar, lounges and a conference center. Rents start at $1,075 per month for a studio apartment.

