Sueba USA, McCormack Break Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Completion of Kingfield Lofts in Houston is slated for March 2024.

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based developer Sueba USA and McCormack Commercial has broken ground on Kingfield Lofts, a 370-unit multifamily project that will be situated on a 14.5-acre site in West Houston. Kingfield Lofts will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 480 to 2,196 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, conference center and a catering kitchen. Preleasing will begin in fall 2023, with full completion slated for March 2024.