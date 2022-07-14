Sueba USA Opens 303-Unit San Tierra Apartments in Metro Houston

Pictured is one of the indoor gaming and social areas at San Tierra, a new 303-unit apartment community in Katy.

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has opened San Tierra, a 303-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. San Tierra offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 480 to 2,087 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of multiple pools, a spa, outdoor cabanas with grilling areas, a 24-hour fitness center and a coffee bar. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.