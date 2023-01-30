REBusinessOnline

Sueba USA Opens 318-Unit San Estrella Apartments in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

San-Estrella-Apartments-Houston

San Estrella Apartments in Houston totals 318 units.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Sueba USA has opened San Estrella, a 318-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor neighborhood. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 480 to 2,087 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, internet café, business center, catering kitchen and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at roughly $1,200 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  