Sueba USA Opens 318-Unit San Estrella Apartments in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Sueba USA has opened San Estrella, a 318-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor neighborhood. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 480 to 2,087 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, internet café, business center, catering kitchen and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at roughly $1,200 per month for a one-bedroom unit.