REBusinessOnline

Sueba USA to Develop 292-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

San-Paseo-Apartments-Houston

San Paseo Apartments in Houston will be located within a short driving distance to Katy Mills Mall, Memorial City Mall and CityCentre.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Sueba USA will build San Paseo, a 292-unit multifamily project that will be located just off Grand Parkway in West Houston. The community will offer 272 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 20 townhomes. Apartments will range in size 496 to 2,088 square feet and will feature stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers. Private patios/balconies will also be available in select units. Townhomes will come in three-bedroom formats and will feature attached garages. Amenities will include a pool, spa, fitness center and an internet café. Construction will begin later this year, with preleasing set to commence in March 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  