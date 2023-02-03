Sueba USA to Develop 292-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

San Paseo Apartments in Houston will be located within a short driving distance to Katy Mills Mall, Memorial City Mall and CityCentre.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Sueba USA will build San Paseo, a 292-unit multifamily project that will be located just off Grand Parkway in West Houston. The community will offer 272 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 20 townhomes. Apartments will range in size 496 to 2,088 square feet and will feature stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers. Private patios/balconies will also be available in select units. Townhomes will come in three-bedroom formats and will feature attached garages. Amenities will include a pool, spa, fitness center and an internet café. Construction will begin later this year, with preleasing set to commence in March 2024.