Suffolk Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Healthcare Expansion Project in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Boston-based general contractor Suffolk has broken ground on a 500,000-square-foot healthcare expansion project in White Plains, located north of New York City. According to New York YIMBY, the project carries a total construction cost of about $750 million. The expansion of White Plains Hospital will feature a 10-story building that will increase the facility’s licensed bed capacity from 292 to 436 and add 10 more operating rooms across a dedicated floor. These additions will serve to effectively double the size and capabilities of the hospital’s emergency care department. Completion is scheduled for 2028.