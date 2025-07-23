Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
White-Plains-Hospital
The expansion of White Plains Hospital is expected to be complete in 2028.
DevelopmentHealthcareNew YorkNortheast

Suffolk Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Healthcare Expansion Project in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Boston-based general contractor Suffolk has broken ground on a 500,000-square-foot healthcare expansion project in White Plains, located north of New York City. According to New York YIMBY, the project carries a total construction cost of about $750 million. The expansion of White Plains Hospital will feature a 10-story building that will increase the facility’s licensed bed capacity from 292 to 436 and add 10 more operating rooms across a dedicated floor. These additions will serve to effectively double the size and capabilities of the hospital’s emergency care department. Completion is scheduled for 2028.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 410-Unit Phase III...

IPA Brokers $27.5M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Skanska Commercial Development Completes 799,933 SF The Eight...

JLL Negotiates $74.4M Bankruptcy Sale of University of...

9th St., Clarion Break Ground on 473,250 SF...

Casino Queen Marquette to Rebrand as Bally’s Marquette,...

McShane, Ashlaur Complete 96-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex in...

Block & Co. Sells Retail Development Site in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $9M Sale of Brooklyn...