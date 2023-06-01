Thursday, June 1, 2023
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Suffolk Breaks Ground on 56,325 SF Civic Project in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Boston-based general contractor Suffolk has broken ground on the Dallas County Mesquite Government Center, a 56,325-square-foot civic project that will be located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. The project will allow the Dallas County government to expand its presence in Mesquite. As such, the two-story building will house offices for tax appraisers, the county constable, justice of the peace and juvenile services, as well as an area for community events and early voting. Completion is slated for next June.

