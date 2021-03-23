Suffolk Completes 174,000 SF Mixed-Use Residence for UCLA Medical Students in West Los Angeles

Located in West Los Angeles, 1500 Granville features 153 units, 15,000 square feet of retail space and 308 parking spaces.

LOS ANGELES — Suffolk has completed the construction of 1500 Granville, a mixed-use building in West Los Angeles. CIM Group us developer and Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects is designer. The property offers affordable and community-focused housing options for University of California Los Angeles Medical house staff and graduate students.

The five-story building features 153 units, 15,000 square feet of retail space and 308 subterranean parking spaces. Units are available in a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and live-work unit floor plans with 16 units set aside as affordable. Community amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, a gym, pool area, barbecue area and multiple outdoor and courtyard areas for recreation. The ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces feature multifamily outdoor dining and recreation areas that connect the public housing to the surround community.

The project is the final phase of the multi-block development that was previously occupied by car dealerships. The area includes the Elevate, a 147-unit apartment community, and three four-story buildings of The Westgate Collection.

CIM Group sold 1500 Granville to a joint venture between UCLA Housing and UCLA Medical, as a housing option for UCLA Medical’s house staff (medical residents, fellows and interns), medical graduate students and other graduate students.