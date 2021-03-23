Suffolk Completes 174,000 SF Mixed-Use Residence for UCLA Medical Students in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Suffolk has completed the construction of 1500 Granville, a mixed-use building in West Los Angeles. CIM Group us developer and Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects is designer. The property offers affordable and community-focused housing options for University of California Los Angeles Medical house staff and graduate students.
The five-story building features 153 units, 15,000 square feet of retail space and 308 subterranean parking spaces. Units are available in a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and live-work unit floor plans with 16 units set aside as affordable. Community amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, a gym, pool area, barbecue area and multiple outdoor and courtyard areas for recreation. The ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces feature multifamily outdoor dining and recreation areas that connect the public housing to the surround community.
The project is the final phase of the multi-block development that was previously occupied by car dealerships. The area includes the Elevate, a 147-unit apartment community, and three four-story buildings of The Westgate Collection.
CIM Group sold 1500 Granville to a joint venture between UCLA Housing and UCLA Medical, as a housing option for UCLA Medical’s house staff (medical residents, fellows and interns), medical graduate students and other graduate students.