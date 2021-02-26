REBusinessOnline

Suffolk Opens 226-Unit Sanctuary at Doral Apartments in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Sanctuary at Doral Apartments

Sanctuary at Doral apartments exceeds 500,000 square feet and features two five-story parking garages, two standalone retails buildings with grade parking, a three-story clubhouse, eight acres of outdoor amenities and a ground-floor pool.

DORAL, FLA. — Suffolk, a Florida-based general contractor,  has opened Sanctuary at Doral, a 226-unit apartment community located at 9400 NW 41st St. in Doral. Shoma Group selected Suffolk as the builder and MSA Architects as the designer. The development exceeds 500,000 square feet and features two five-story parking garages, two standalone retails buildings with grade parking, a three-story clubhouse, eight acres of outdoor amenities and a ground-floor pool.

According to Apartments.com, Sanctuary at Doral’s rental rates range from $2,289 to $3,815 per month. Community amenities include a fitness center, sauna, spa, pool with a sundeck and cabana, playground, bike storage, walking trails, game room, Zen garden and a picnic area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  