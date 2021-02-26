Suffolk Opens 226-Unit Sanctuary at Doral Apartments in South Florida

Sanctuary at Doral apartments exceeds 500,000 square feet and features two five-story parking garages, two standalone retails buildings with grade parking, a three-story clubhouse, eight acres of outdoor amenities and a ground-floor pool.

DORAL, FLA. — Suffolk, a Florida-based general contractor, has opened Sanctuary at Doral, a 226-unit apartment community located at 9400 NW 41st St. in Doral. Shoma Group selected Suffolk as the builder and MSA Architects as the designer. The development exceeds 500,000 square feet and features two five-story parking garages, two standalone retails buildings with grade parking, a three-story clubhouse, eight acres of outdoor amenities and a ground-floor pool.

According to Apartments.com, Sanctuary at Doral’s rental rates range from $2,289 to $3,815 per month. Community amenities include a fitness center, sauna, spa, pool with a sundeck and cabana, playground, bike storage, walking trails, game room, Zen garden and a picnic area.