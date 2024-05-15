Suffolk to Construct Gasworx Mixed-Use Development in Tampa’s Ybor City

TAMPA, FLA. — Suffolk plans to construct Gasworx, a mixed-use development in Tampa’s Ybor City, on behalf of the co-developers, Darryl Shaw and Kettler. The project will feature up to 5,000 residences, 500,000 square feet of office space and 140,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and service retailers.

Suffolk will deliver multiple projects within the Gasworx development, including a 100-000-square-foot office building and a more than 500-space parking structure wrapped with a five-story residential building. Suffolk and the development team plan to break ground this summer.