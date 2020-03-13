Sugar Bowl Bakery to Open $37M Manufacturing Facility in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

TUCKER, GA. — Sugar Bowl Bakery will open a manufacturing facility in Tucker. The family-owned bakery expects to create 400 jobs and invest $37 million over the next five years. The property is situated at 3301 Montreal Industrial Way, 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The new positions available will include bakery management, production, quality assurance, maintenance, warehousing and sanitation. Further details about the facility were not disclosed. The Ly family founded Sugar Bowl Bakery in 1984 in San Francisco. The Tucker facility is the company’s first location on the East Coast.