REBusinessOnline

Sugar Factory to Open in Downtown Detroit This Spring

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The first Michigan location for Sugar Factory will be in One Campus Martius.

DETROIT — Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open in downtown Detroit late this spring. The First Michigan location for the brand will be located at 45 Monroe St. within Bedrock’s One Campus Martius building. The 233-seat restaurant will also feature Sugar Factory’s candy store. The main dining area will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, along with décor including neon signs, floral walls and a candy heart wall. Sugar Factory serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its most legendary dessert is the King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  