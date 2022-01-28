Sugar Factory to Open in Downtown Detroit This Spring

The first Michigan location for Sugar Factory will be in One Campus Martius.

DETROIT — Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open in downtown Detroit late this spring. The First Michigan location for the brand will be located at 45 Monroe St. within Bedrock’s One Campus Martius building. The 233-seat restaurant will also feature Sugar Factory’s candy store. The main dining area will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, along with décor including neon signs, floral walls and a candy heart wall. Sugar Factory serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its most legendary dessert is the King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream.