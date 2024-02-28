Sullivan Development Breaks Ground on 28-Unit Leavenworth Lofts Apartment Building in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Developer Sullivan Development Co. has broken ground on Leavenworth Lofts, a 28-unit apartment building in Omaha. The project site at 3612 Leavenworth St. is within walking distance of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Completion is slated for spring 2025. Leavenworth Lofts will feature one-bedroom units averaging 1,000 square feet. Penthouse units on the fifth floor will feature secured access and private rooftop terraces. Unique to the property is a short-term rental option for units on the lower level as well as a gallery in the lobby that will spotlight rotating exhibits by local artists. Residents will have access to concierge housekeeping services as well as a controlled-entrance garage. BVH Architecture and Ronco Construction make up the project team.