Thursday, December 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The five-building affordable housing community is slated for completion in late 2025.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Sullivan Development Breaks Ground on 34-Unit Willow Creek Villas in Winamac, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WINAMAC, IND. — Sullivan Development LLC has broken ground on Willow Creek Villas, a 34-unit affordable housing community in Winamac, a city in northwest Indiana. The development site is within walking distance of a shopping plaza and the largest grocery store in the county, Sanders Foods. Completion is slated for late 2025, and the $9.9 million project will include five buildings. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority awarded tax credits through the 2024 Rental Housing Tax Credit General Set-Aside. The project is made possible through collaboration with local partners, including Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers, Nathan Origer of the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, Charles Mellon Jr. of the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners, and service partners Community Foundation of Pulaski County and PEAK Community Services.

You may also like

OpenStore Selects Kansas City Market for First Fulfillment...

Skender Completes Interior Construction of New Headquarters for...

Irgens Underway on Conversion of Office Property into...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $22M Loan for Refinancing...

ValueRock Realty Opens 21-Acre The Commons Mixed-Use Project...

CEP Multifamily Sells 126-Unit Cedardale Multifamily Community in...

BMC Investments, Rockpoint Commence Construction on Oasis Apartments...

JLL Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 253-Unit Multifamily...

B2K Development Completes 65-Unit Active Adult Community in...