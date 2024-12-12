Sullivan Development Breaks Ground on 34-Unit Willow Creek Villas in Winamac, Indiana

WINAMAC, IND. — Sullivan Development LLC has broken ground on Willow Creek Villas, a 34-unit affordable housing community in Winamac, a city in northwest Indiana. The development site is within walking distance of a shopping plaza and the largest grocery store in the county, Sanders Foods. Completion is slated for late 2025, and the $9.9 million project will include five buildings. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority awarded tax credits through the 2024 Rental Housing Tax Credit General Set-Aside. The project is made possible through collaboration with local partners, including Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers, Nathan Origer of the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, Charles Mellon Jr. of the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners, and service partners Community Foundation of Pulaski County and PEAK Community Services.